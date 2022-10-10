DOVER, Del. - The Division of Public Health is reporting fewer Delawareans are dying from cancer. Researchers say between 2005 and 2019, the mortality rate for all-site cancer fell an average of 1.7% per year in both Delaware and across the nation. Still, they say Delaware has the 15th highest death rate in the U.S.
The First State is also 13th highest for cancer incidences during the same period.
The 56-page report titled "Cancer Incidence and Mortality in Delaware 2015-2019," can be found here. it also includes new incidence and mortality tables for all-site cancer and 23 site-specific cancer types.
A separate report from the DPH says Delaware has improved in rankings over the last two five-year periods measured – 8th in 2014-2018 and 13th in 2015-2019. According to "Cencus Tract-level Cancer Incidence in Delaware, 2015-2019," Delaware had been ranked 2nd for incidence cancer rates for some time. That report can be found here.
Between 2005 and 2019, incidence rates for all-site cancer decreased an average of 1.8% per year among non-Hispanic White males and remained stable for non-Hispanic White females. During that same period, incidence rates for all-site cancer decreased an average of 3.1% per year among non-Hispanic Black males and remained stable for non-Hispanic Black females. Between 2005 and 2019, incidence rates for all-site cancer were stable among both Hispanic males and Hispanic females.
“The data show us clearly that early screening and prevention are critical for bringing down cancer mortality rates. Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic has caused many people to delay cancer screenings and other preventive chronic disease care, and economically disadvantaged communities are typically impacted the most,” said Molly Magarik, secretary of the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services. “Free cancer screenings are available to eligible Delawareans, and we know they can lead to earlier diagnosis and to saving lives."
Among the top four cancers affecting Delaware, non-Hispanic Black Delawareans are disproportionately more affected by breast, prostate, and colorectal cancers compared to non-Hispanic White and Hispanic Delawareans. Lung cancer affects more non-Hispanic White Delawareans.
Free cancer screenings are available to eligible Delawareans.