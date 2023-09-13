FEDERALSBURG, Md.-The Caroline County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly car crash in Federalsburg Wednesday morning that claimed the life of a local man.
Authorities say around 6:30 in the morning, crews arrived to the 4300 block of Smithville Road for a single-car crash. Investigators say a Chevrolet Monte Carlo had sustained heavy front-end damage after reportedly driving off the road in an attempt to avoid a fallen tree in the middle of the street.
Police say Steven Keene Jr. of Federalsburg died at the scene. Investigators are attributing the crash to speed and wet road conditions. Keene was also reportedly not wearing his seatbelt.
This investigation is ongoing in Caroline County. Anyone with information is requested to contact the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office at 410-479-2515.