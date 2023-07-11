CAMBRIDGE, Md.-Maryland State Police is investigating a deadly car crash that happened Tuesday afternoon in Cambridge.
Around 12:30 p.m., police responded to the area of MD Route 343 and Bar Neck Road. Investigators say a Ford F-450 was parked on the westbound side of Hudson Road with an Intech trailer attached, conducting utility work with displayed emergency cones and activated lights when for unknown reasons, a F-250 traveling west on Hudson Road, struck the rear of the trailer.
The driver of the F-450, Gary Peek, 66, of Madison, Maryland died at the scene, according to police. The driver of the other truck, Michael Gambrill, 32, of East New Market, and a 7 year-old passenger were both taken to University Of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Cambridge and treated for their injuries.
Maryland Route 343 was closed for more than 5 hours following the crash. Personnel from the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office, Dorchester County Emergency Medical Services, and the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration responded to the scene to assist. The Maryland State Police Crash Team is leading the investigation.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation…