TASLEY, Va.-Virginia State Police investigating a deadly car crash on Virginia's Eastern Shore Thursday night.
VSP says around 7:21 p.m., a 2010 Nissan Frontier pick up truck failed to yield the right of way as he was attempting to cross through the intersection of Route 13 and Daughtery Road. The driver, identified as Eduardo Marvin Simon-Gabriel, crossed into the path of a 2002 Freightliner tractor trailer, and was reportedly struck on the passenger side of the car.
Investigators say the impact caused both cars to run off the roadway and partially eject Simon-Gabriel, who was reportedly not wearing a seatbelt. He died at the scene.
The driver of the tractor trailer was not injured, according to police.