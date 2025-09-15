LONG NECK, Del. - Delaware State Police say they are investigating a fatal golf cart crash on Sept. 14 in Long Neck.
Officials say a Venom EV golf cart was traveling on Piney Crest Lane when the front passenger fell. The woman, a 35-year-old from Millsboro, was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver, a 44-year-old from Millsboro, was not injured. Police say the golf cart did not strike another object and sustained no damage.
The woman's identity is being withheld until her family can be notified.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or has relevant information is asked to contact Delaware State Police at (302) 703-3269.