LEWES, Del. - A man died in Lewes Sunday morning in a single-car crash, according to Delaware State Police.
Officials say around 12:20 a.m., a car was driving south on Wil King Road, south of Kendale Road in Lewes. They say the car drove off the road, entered a ditch, and flipped over onto the roof, before hitting a tree.
DSP say the driver was a 27-year-old man from Lewes. They say he was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the car during the crash.
He was taken to a local hospital, DSP say, where he died. His name is being withheld until his family can be notified.
The investigation is still ongoing.