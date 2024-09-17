WHALEYVILLE, MD - Maryland State Police are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash that occurred in Worcester County on Saturday night.
MSP state that around 5:30pm, on Saturday, September 14th, troopers from the Maryland State Police Berlin Barrack responded to the area of westbound U.S. Route 50 at Hall Road for the report of a crash involving two motorcycles.
State Police have identified 40-year-old Jason Irizarry, of Dover, Pennsylvania, as the man killed in the collision. He was the operator of a BMW motorcycle involved in the incident. Police say Irizarry was transported to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional and later transported to ChristianaCare Christiana Hospital, where he died.
The operator of the other BMW motorcycle involved in the crash was identified by MSP as 49-year-old Andrew Strube of Columbia, Pennsylvania. Strube was transported to TidalHealth for treatment of his injuries.
Maryland State Police report that an initial investigation revealed that a BMW motorcycle, operated by Irizarry, was passing a vehicle while on Route 50 when "for unknown reasons, lost control and struck a guardrail". This incident caused another BMW motorcycle, operated by Strube, and traveling with Irizarry, to lose control.
This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information regarding the collision is urged to contact the Maryland State Police Berlin Barrack at 410-641-3101.