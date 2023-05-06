MILTON, Del.-Two women were killed early Saturday morning in a multi-car crash in Milton, according to Delaware State Police.
Authorities say around 8:45 a.m. a white 2019 BMW 540i was traveling south on southbound Coastal Highway south of Cave Neck Road. The BMW veered off the right side of the highway and into a drainage ditch. Police say the BMW continued southbound in the ditch and struck a stop sign outside of the Red Mill Inn. Afterwards, police say the car began veering to its left and reentered the southbound lanes of Coastal Highway. According to police, the car continued veering to its left as it exited the road again, went into the grass median, and entered the northbound lanes of Coastal Highway. The front of the BMW then collided with the front of both a gray 2017 Chevrolet Equinox and a red 2020 Jeep Renegade, both of which had been traveling northbound at the time.
According to police, the driver of the BMW, a 59 year-old woman from Rehoboth Beach, was critically injured. She was taken to an area hospital and pronounced dead a short time later. The driver of the Equinox, a 65 year-old woman from Lewes was also critically injured. She was also taken to an area hospital and pronounced dead a short time later, according to police. The identities of the victims are being withheld until their families and relatives are notified.
Police say the driver of the Jeep, a 52-year-old woman from Milton, Delaware, was taken to an area hospital by ambulance for non-life-threatening injuries. Northbound Coastal Highway was closed for approximately four hours while the scene was investigated and cleared. Southbound Coastal Highway was restricted to one open lane during this time.
The Delaware State Police Troop 7 Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate this incident. Troopers are asking anyone who witnessed this collision to please contact Master Corporal K. Argo by calling 302-703-3264.