CAMBRIDGE, MD - State officials are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred in Dorchester County on Sunday night.
The Cambridge Police Department say they responded to a subject shot in the 600 block of Pine Street in Cambridge on Sunday night.
Officers arrived on scene and identified the victim who "suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead."
According to Cambridge PD, the Maryland State Police Homicide and Crime Scene Unit is assisting with the investigation.
Anyone with information regarding the shooting is urged to contact Cambridge Police at 410-228-3333.