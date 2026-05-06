LEWES, Del. - A Millsboro woman died in a car crash early Wednesday morning in Lewes, according to Delaware State Police.
Police say around 1:30 a.m., a car was driving on Route 1 near Nassau Road in Lewes, coming up on a slight curve. They say the car drove off the road and hit a traffic signal support pole.
DSP say the 23-year-old driver was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene. Her name is not being released until her family can be notified.
The road was closed for about three hours while police investigated and cleared the scene.
DSP say the investigation is still ongoing.