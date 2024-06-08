SUSSEX COUNTY, DE - The Delaware Office of the State Fire Marshal is investigating a mobile home fire that killed one in Ocean View, Delaware on Saturday.
The Millville Volunteer Fire Company and assisting aid fire companies responded to a fire on Bethany Crest Lane in Ocean View, Delaware shortly after 12:30pm on Saturday.
The responding fire companies arrived on scene and found a mobile home on fire. The Delaware State Fire Marshal say crews were able to locate an unconscious subject on the interior structure and successfully remove the victim. Fire and EMS personnel attempted resuscitation. The resuscitation attempts were not successful and the victim did not survive.
Officials say the victim was turned over to the Delaware Division of Forensic Science for identification and cause of death.
The Delaware Deputy State Fire Marshal is conducting an investigation into the origin and cause of the fire. The incident remains under investigation.
Officials say that there were no other injuries reported. The damage of the fire is estimated at $50,000.