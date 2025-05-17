GREENWOOD, DE - The Delaware State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that killed one person in Sussex County on Friday.
According to the Delaware State Police, on May 16th, just before 5:00pm, a Toyota Prius was traveling south on Staytonville Road approaching the intersection of Shawnee Road in Greenwood. At the same time, a Nissan Sentra was traveling west on Shawnee Road approaching Staytonville Road.
DSP say, for reasons still under investigation, the Toyota did not remain stopped at the stop sign and entered the path of the Nissan. The Nissan then hit the drivers side of the Toyota.
The driver of the Toyota, a 77-year-old man from East Fellowfield, Pennsylvania, was taken to an local hospital where he later died. His name is being withheld at this time.
The driver of the Nissan, a 36-year-old man, and his two passengers, a 26-year-old female and 5-year-old male, all from Bear were taken to a local hospital for minor injuries.
The Delaware State Police are still investigating the incident. Anyone with information is urge to contact DSP at (302) 703-3267.