CHINCOTEAGUE, VA. - A road project in Accomack County is sparking debate as the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) plans to widen Route 175.
But, VDOT only plans to widen the route 175 strip from T's Corner to the Royal Farms. They would leave out the causeway.
The Chincoteague Island Causeway serves as the sole in and out point for the island. The proposed widening project has drawn mixed reactions from local officials and residents.
Denise Bowden, a Chincoteague Town Councilmember, voiced frustration, stating that requests to widen the road leading into Chincoteague Island have gone unheeded for years. "I personally feel that the state has dropped the ball on the rest of 175 that leads into Chincoteague," Bowden said. "The two-lane road there is dangerous, and over the years, we have even asked for some shoulders or widening of it, but we seem to get nowhere."
Bowden emphasized the need for improvements to the causeway itself, citing narrow lanes that contribute to accidents, traffic back-ups, and impeding to emergency vehicle access.
Local drivers echoed these concerns, highlighting the necessity for widening the causeway. Gage Stout, a resident, noted, "Between T's Corner and Royal Farms, it's usually pretty good. But on the causeway, people like to pass, go a little slower, and sightsee."
Accomack Supervisor Billy Joe Tarr disclosed efforts to garner support for widening Route 175 and the causeway to three lanes. Tarr revealed VDOT's requirement for letters of support from various entities, including Chincoteague, Wallops, the Navy, and others.
"We've come to Chincoteague for a support letter, we're going to Wallops for a support letter, we're going to the Navy for a support letter, and anyone else that wants to put in the support letter to get this road widened," Tarr explained.
The debate over the entirety of Route 175's widening will be deliberated at an upcoming Accomack County Board of Supervisors meeting Wednesday at 5:00 p.m.