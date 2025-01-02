DAGSBORO, Del. -- The Town of Dagsboro may soon welcome its first dog boarding business, but town officials must first approve an amendment allowing boarding within town limits.
Frank and Reda Duffy of Dagsboro are looking to open a Hounds Town franchise in the Savannah Square shopping center beside La Dama Restaurant and Bar. The Duffys say their own dog Penelope and a struggle to find boarding for her in Sussex County sparked their interest in opening a Hounds Town with daycare, boarding, and grooming.
"All the places that exist already are full, or you have to make a reservation far, far in advance, so there's plenty of need," says Freda Duffy. "The supply and demand is at an imbalance right now."
Plenty of dog-loving neighbors, like Jeanne Larotonda, agree.
"I don't have a dog, but I feel it would be wonderful for the area," says Larotonda. "In our neighborhood, we have a lot of couples that do. It would just help them if they had a quick day trip and they needed to board the dog or something like that, or even a long trip."
However, in a statement to WBOC, Dagsboro Town Councilman Jason Russell expressed the council's concerns.
"The council has reviewed the matter and identified a few concerns. Current zoning ordinances prohibit a business of this nature in the highway/commercial district. Additionally, there are concerns about the proposed lack of supervision after hours and the lack of outdoor access for the animals at the intended location."
Longtime dog owner Glenn Snyder echoes those concerns.
"I would love a new boarding facility, but I would want one where somebody is there all the time," says Snyder. "I just don't think it should go unattended."
But the Duffys say those concerns are unwarranted.
"The dogs actually play all day long, and there's set play areas," says Frank Duffy. "By the end of the day, they're exhausted, so there's really not a need to have staff here all night because that is actually a disruption to the dog."
Town officials say they are working with the Duffys to reach a compromise.
An amendment allowing boarding would require a public hearing. Town officials say they have not scheduled a date yet for that hearing.