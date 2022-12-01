WESTOVER, Md.- The Somerset County Health Department has announced its December COVID-19 vaccination clinic schedule.
The Health Department will be offering primary series and new (bivalent) booster doses of Pfizer and Moderna to eligible persons. Appointment is preferred but not required. All clinics will be at 8928 Sign Post Road, Westover.
Clinics will be:
● Age 6 months to 5 years, Wednesdays, 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
● Ages 5 and older, Wednesdays, 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
● Ages 5 and older, Fridays, 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
A bivalent COVID-19 booster will help eligible persons maximize their protection, prolong the vaccine’s durability, and safeguard our communities against the virus. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends individuals get vaccinated and stay up to date with all recommended doses.
Those eligible for the bivalent booster are:
● Ages 5 and older are eligible for a Pfizer-BioNTech bivalent booster dose at least 2 months after their previous booster dose or 2 months after completing their initial primary vaccine series.
● Ages 6 and older are eligible for a Moderna bivalent booster dose at least 2 months after their previous booster dose or 2 months after completing their initial primary vaccine series.
To schedule an appointment, please call 443-523-1920 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. For more information on COVID, visit the Somerset County Health Department’s website.