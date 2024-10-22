VIRGINIA - Voters on Virginia's Eastern Shore are poised to influence a competitive U.S. House race in the state's Second District, a key indicator of party power in Congress since 2008. This election has become the most financially competitive House race in Virginia.
Incumbent Republican Congresswoman Jen Kiggans, who was elected two years ago, is running against Missy Cotter Smasal, a U.S. Navy veteran and small business owner. Kiggans emphasizes her commitment to representing the needs of local residents, particularly in light of economic struggles. “Just being able to fight for the everyday citizens of the Second District and the things we hear from them,” she said. “We know that they're hurting economically. We know that despite what they might hear in the news or from the current administration, we know that they're feeling differently in their pocketbooks right now.”
Cotter Smasal contends that Kiggans has neglected her constituents. “I'm committed to protecting the basic rights and freedoms of Coastal Virginians,” she stated. “So when it comes to reproductive rights, to voting rights, and to protecting our democracy, I promise to be a champion for the concerns of voters here.”
The Second District encompasses the entire Eastern Shore and parts of Norfolk, showing a slight Republican lean in its partisan voter index, yet remains highly competitive. Kiggans claims to be among the most bipartisan members of Congress, saying, “I am number 19 of 435 of the most bipartisan members of Congress. That's pretty good as a freshman.” In contrast, Cotter Smasal accuses her of being overly partisan and aligned with “MAGA Republicans.” “Their chaos and dysfunction has had a chilling effect on our local economy,” she argued.
Kiggans argues that electing Republicans will foster greater stability. “We need a Republican Senate, we need a Republican back in the White House,” she stated. “I feel like our country was a more secure place when we had Republican leadership.”
Conversely, Cotter Smasal insists that a Democratic majority is essential for responsible governance. “We have this amazing ability this November to be able to determine the makeup of Congress,” she said. “We have the ability to win a new majority that will actually govern responsibly. We have the ability to end the chaos and dysfunction of the MAGA extremists Jen Kiggans has sided with.”
Robert Reid is also running as an independent candidate in this race. Early voting in Virginia continues until November 2, with opportunities for mail-in ballot requests still available until the upcoming Friday.