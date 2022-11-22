DELAWARE- A state law prohibiting gun ownership for most people under the age of 21 will remain in place, for now. A Chancery Court judge dismissed the lawsuit challenging gun safety legislation passed earlier this year.
Governor John Carney signed a series of gun safety bills in June. Although there was bipartisan support for these bills, one Second Amendment activist group believes the new laws are unconstitutional.
The Delaware State Sportsmen's Association (DSSA) filed a lawsuit in early November challenging the legislation, specifically House Bill 451.
Although the case was dismissed by a Chancery Court judge, the DSSA says this isn't a setback but rather a minor delay.
DSSA President, Jeff Hague, believes the General Assembly rushed to pass ineffective legislation following a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.
"The legislature over reacted they had an emotional reaction rather than a practical, objective reaction as to what can we do to reduce these types of crimes," said Hague.
Hague said his organization would be happy to work with legislators on gun violence prevention, if they would consider "reasonable solutions."
Officials from the Delaware Coalition Against Gun Violence (DCAGV) said they are pleased with the Chancery Court decision, but not surprised.
Executive Director, Traci Murphy, believes gun violence laws should not be a polarizing topic.
"At a time when youth mental health crisis is the highest it's ever been and suicide in young people is climbing to numbers we have never seen it's really important to recognize that we are doing everything we can to make sure that all gun owners are safe and responsible," said Murphy.
Murphy mentioned that many gun owners in Delaware are supportive of gun safety legislation. However, she said it's "a complex problem and it's going to require complex solutions."
Now, the DSSA plans to bring the case to a Delaware Superior Court in Kent County.