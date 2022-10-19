DOVER, Del. - With her resignation on Wednesday afternoon after being sentenced to probation earlier in the day on public corruption charges, a chapter in Delaware State Auditor Kathy McGuiness' embattled career is now over.
"These cases are difficult, these cases are controversial. They're usually high profile and they're against powerful, connected people so they're never easy but we believe our job is to do the right thing and to follow the evidence wherever it leads us," said Mark Denney, the Delaware Attorney General's director of public trust.
Denney says he expects McGuiness to appeal this sentence.
"I think defense counsel has indicated that there will be an appeal. Obviously we expected that, I want to be very clear that there was nothing about our recommendation that was designed to circumvent an appeal," he said.
But this story is not over.
According to McGuiness' sentencing recommendation from the Department of Justice, Deputy Auditor Tori Parker claims McGuiness asked her to rehire her at the auditor's office if Gov. John Carney were to remove her.
Parker says she refused and McGuiness asked for her resignation.
Parker reportedly said to McGuiness, "Despite your relentless belief, this is not your agency to burn to the ground on your way out."
Parker filed a complaint with the Delaware Department of Labor, which says it cannot comment on "any investigations related to unlawful employment practices."