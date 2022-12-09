DELAWARE- According to the Division of Forensic Science, the number of suspected overdose deaths in November set a new monthly high at 43.
This includes 21 people from New Castle County, 18 from Sussex County and four from Kent County.
Healthcare facilities across the state are doing the best they can amid the crisis. However, Delaware's Division of Substance Abuse and Mental Health (DSAMH) said these statistics are alarming as the highest numbers are typically reported in December.
SaVida Health in Dover provides opioid addiction treatment. Officials there said there are a few factors at play in the overdose epidemic.
"It has a lot to do with mental health," said Jenny Haynes, office supervisor and medical assistant at SaVida Health. "The patients are not getting any mental health help and they also lack coping skills."
Haynes also mentioned lack of funding as a reason for the worsening issue. She said her main focus is helping those struggling with addiction as soon as possible.
"We try to get them in the same day that they call, if not the next day because if they are calling they want the help right then and there and if we don't get them the help they're not going to come back," Haynes said.
Joanna Champney, director of DSAMH said in a statement, "We have increased our withdrawal management capacity by about 43% and our residential treatment by 22%. We have bolstered outpatient services by about 36% and our sober living recovery residences are up 3% overall. For people who are uninsured or underinsured, the State will fund their treatment services. We’re also funding mobile treatment services and we have transportation services available. We want to reduce as many barriers to health care as possible.”
Through Nov. 30 Delaware has reported 376 suspected overdose deaths. This is down from the 515 overdose deaths in 2021. More than 80% of overdose deaths last year were due to fentanyl.
The Division of Public Health urges anyone struggling with drug addiction to call the 24/7 Delaware Hope Hotline at 1-833-946-7333.