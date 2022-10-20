DELAWARE- A Superior Court Judge ruled in favor of state retirees on Wednesday, Oct. 19. The judge put the brakes on a new Medicare Advantage Plan, originally set to take effect on Jan. 1.
Earlier this year, state officials decided to switch insurance plans for retirees as a cost saving measure.
State retirees believe the new plan, administered by Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield Delaware, will cause delays in receiving the care they need.
Del. 19th District State Senator, Brian Pettyjohn, said the implementation of the new plan was rushed.
"They were trying to get it done in six months and that's my biggest concern with all of this," said Pettyjohn. "To adequately handle this it should have been done over a much longer period of time."
RISE Delaware, the group of state retirees opposed to the change, recently held protests in Dover and Wilmington. The group also sued the state in hopes of stopping the transition from happening. On Wednesday, the court took their side.
A member of RISE, Anrea MacDonald, said although this is a small victory, more work needs to be done.
"This is one step forward to the next step of trying to resolve this in order to have the seniors keep their Medicare and the insurance that was promised to us at the beginning of our careers," said MacDonald.
For now, the current Medicare Supplement plan will stay in place until the case goes to trial.
MacDonald also plans to continue growing the RISE Facebook page, making state employees aware of what's happening.
The General Assembly will hold a special session on Oct. 26 with plans to discuss a proposed bill that will answer questions and concerns about retiree's coverage.