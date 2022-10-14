DELAWARE- The last day to register to vote in the First State is Saturday, Oct. 15.
After the Delaware Supreme Court ruled that both same day voter registration and vote-by-mail are unconstitutional last week, the Department of Elections is working to ensure that everyone is able to register before the deadline.
Election offices in all three Delaware counties will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.
Those who cannot make it in person will have until 11:59 p.m. to register online.
You can register using this link: https://ivote.de.gov/VoterView/registrant/newregistrant
In order to register you must have a valid form of ID with your name and address. This could be a drivers license, state issued ID, paycheck stub, or a recent piece of mail.
Early voting for the general election will go through Oct. 28 to Nov. 6.
If you plan to vote in person on Election Day, your designated polling location can be found here: https://gis.elections.delaware.gov/apps/polling-places-early-voting-sites-lookup-tool/explore