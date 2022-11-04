DELAWARE- In just four days, millions across the country will be heading to the polls.
Typically, the race for state auditor in Delaware doesn't get much attention. However, following the conviction and sentencing of former auditor, Kathy McGuiness, Lydia York and Janice Lorrah will face off with plans to restore integrity the statewide office.
Lydia York defeated McGuiness in the Democratic primary for auditor before McGuiness resigned from office in October.
York is a career accountant and an attorney in Wilmington.
Her opponent, Janice Lorrah, had no primary challengers. Lorrah is also an attorney. She sued Governor Carney earlier this year over his school mask mandate.
Both candidates are political newcomers. York says her years of experience in management roles helped her clarify what issues need to be addressed.
"Regardless of what you think of the charges or anything else with regard to the trail there was a lot of testimony, under oath, that there was a toxic work environment," said York. "That suggests to me, from my years in corporate America, that the work that should be getting done was not getting done."
Lorrah compares the role of auditor to that of an umpire or referee. She says she would focus on following the money and reporting the facts, despite political pressure.
"My main message is the issue and the need for balance," said Lorrah. "Do you really want the fox guarding the henhouse or do you see the need for independence and balance?"
York was backed by the Democratic Party in the primary election. She believes her connections within Delaware's legislature would be an asset to getting the auditor's office back on track.
"I have that underlying core competency," said York. "But, I think I also bring some political connection to it because of all of the friends I've made along the way with legislators. They are going to be an important part of getting this office back on it's feet and functioning how it's intended."
Lorrah thinks a more independent approach would benefit Delawareans.
"It doesn't matter your political party especially in these non-partisan roles," said Lorrah. "The people who are elected are working for the people and not for a political party."
Governor Carney appointed Dennis Greenhouse as state auditor temporarily following the McGuiness sentencing.
Greenhouse will serve until January when either York or Lorrah take over.