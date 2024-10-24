DELAWARE - The Office of the Marijuana Commissioner (OMC) in Delaware hosted its first marijuana licensing lottery Thursday, awarding the initial round of marijuana business licenses in the First State.
The OMC’s License Lottery, held October 24th at 9 a.m., randomly selected from 727 applications for new marijuana licenses across the state. Of all the business license types, open retail was the only category not selected, due to a high number of applications.
“Because of the large number of applications received for Open Retail Licenses, they could not be processed in time for the October lottery drawing and will be selected in a separate lottery drawing conducted in December 2024. (Date to be announced),” the OMC said.
In Kent and Sussex Counties, the following number of applications for each license category were received and selected on Thursday:
Open Cultivation
-Kent County - 4 Licenses awarded out of 31 eligible applications.
-Sussex County - 7 Licenses awarded out of 27 eligible applications
Social Equity Cultivation
-Kent County-2 Licenses awarded out of 27 eligible applications
-Sussex County-3 Licenses awarded out of 29 eligible applications
Micro Cultivation
-Kent County-6 Licenses awarded out of 9 eligible applications
-Sussex County-8 Licenses awarded out of 10 eligible applications.
Social Equity Micro Cultivation
-Kent County-2 Licenses awarded out of 4 eligible applications
-Sussex County-3 Licenses awarded out of 6 eligible applications
Open Manufacturer
-Kent County- 2 Licenses awarded out of 20 eligible applications
-Sussex County- 3 Licenses awarded out of 14 eligible applications
Social Equity Manufacturer
-Kent County-2 Licenses awarded out of 23 eligible applications
-Sussex County-3 Licenses awarded out of 26 eligible applications
Micro Manufacturer
-Kent County-2 Licenses awarded out of 8 eligible applications
-Sussex County- No lottery needed for -Sussex County Micro Manufacturer 3 licenses available- 3 eligible applications
Open Retail:
-Eligible applicant information is pending final review of the applications. Lottery for this category of license will be held in December 2024.
Social Equity Retail:
-Kent County-3 Licenses awarded out of 96 eligible applications
-Sussex County-5 Licenses awarded out of 99 eligible applications.
Open Testing Lab:
-Kent County-No lottery needed for Kent County Testing Lab. 1 license available -1 application lottery eligible
-Sussex County-No lottery needed for -Sussex County Testing Lab. 1 license awarded out of 0 applications received.
Social Equity Testing Lab:
-Kent County-No license available.
-Sussex County-No lottery needed for -Sussex County Testing Lab. 1 license awarded out of 1 application lottery eligible