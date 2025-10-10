SUSSEX CO., DE— Coastal communities along the Delaware Bay are bracing for a major storm predicted to bring strong winds and flooding. Neighbors and officials say they are taking advantage of “the calm before the storm” to make final preparations.
From Slaughter Beach to Broadkill and Lewes, neighbors say they’re trying to stay ahead of the weather, while city leaders say plans are already in place to keep people safe.
Slaughter Beach Mayor Harry Ward says local officials are preparing for the first nor'easter of the fall season — a major storm that could significantly impact Delaware's coast.
"Any time you're going to see 50 miles an hour winds and a sustained — and that's what it looks like — we're going to see at least four tide cycles. When we see that, we know it's going to be a bad storm."
Linda Midwinter, a Slaughter Beach neighbor, says she's been busy prepping her property before the storm hits.
"We have a pool in the backyard, and we are putting the cover over the pool because we have a lot of trees around the area that we don't want to get in the pool."
Ward says Slaughter Beach is ready, with emergency plans and crews standing by for whatever the storm brings.
"We did have conversations this morning and earlier in the week with the fire department to make sure that we're all in sync. They've prepared their deuce and a half truck so they can get through high water if need be."
Lisa Conte, a neighbor in Broadkill Beach, says she's monitoring the shoreline closely and is worried about the damage high winds and water could cause.
"I'm just worried about our beach. We really lost a lot of beach with the past storms, and there's not much there right now. So I'm hoping it doesn't take a lot of our beach. That's my main concern."
In Lewes, Deputy City Manager Janet Reeves echoes similar concerns and urges neighbors to stay alert throughout the weekend.
"They are expecting major coastal flooding, specifically here in Lewes. They said it could be 8.9 feet of flooding."
Lewes Mayor Amy Marasco says the city will continue issuing updates and working closely with Sussex County emergency management to stay ahead of the storm and keep neighbors informed.
"We'll be sending out alerts. Our website will stay current, so our community should know we've got a coordinated effort in Lewes, but we also have a coordinated effort with Sussex County to respond."
While no evacuation orders are in effect, Reeves says that could change as officials continue to monitor conditions.
"There's a good possibility of evacuation, so we want to make sure that we're prepared for that."
For now, officials are urging everyone to secure any outdoor furniture or loose items around their homes ahead of the storm.