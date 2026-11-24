Weather Alert

...COASTAL FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Up to 2 feet of inundation above ground level possible in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Dorchester, Wicomico and Somerset Counties. * WHEN...From Thursday morning through Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Numerous roads may be closed. Low lying property including homes, businesses, and some critical infrastructure may be inundated. Some shoreline erosion may occur. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. && Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. CAMBRIDGE MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.5 FT, MODERATE 4.0 FT, MAJOR 4.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.0 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 24/04 PM 1.8 -0.2 -0.3 1-2 NONE 25/03 AM 1.8 -0.2 0.2 1 NONE 25/04 PM 2.6 0.6 0.4 2 NONE 26/04 AM 2.2 0.2 0.6 2-3 NONE 26/05 PM 4.0 2.0 1.9 1-2 MODERATE 27/05 AM 3.9 1.9 2.3 3 MINOR BISHOPS HEAD MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.2 FT, MODERATE 3.7 FT, MAJOR 4.2 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.1 FT, MODERATE 1.6 FT, MAJOR 2.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 25/01 AM 2.0 -0.1 0.3 2 NONE 25/01 PM 2.7 0.6 0.5 2 NONE 26/02 AM 2.6 0.5 0.9 3 NONE 26/02 PM 4.3 2.2 2.1 3 MAJOR 27/02 AM 4.1 2.0 2.4 3-4 MODERATE CRISFIELD MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.5 FT, MODERATE 4.0 FT, MAJOR 5.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.3 FT, MODERATE 1.8 FT, MAJOR 2.8 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 25/12 AM 1.9 -0.3 0.2 1 NONE 25/01 PM 3.0 0.8 0.4 1 NONE 26/01 AM 2.0 -0.2 0.3 1 NONE 26/02 PM 4.6 2.4 2.1 1 MODERATE 27/02 AM 3.9 1.7 2.3 1 MINOR &&