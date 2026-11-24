BOWERS BEACH, Del. - As a Thanksgiving storm approaches Delaware, residents along the Delaware Bay are keeping a close eye on the forecast, preparing for the possibility of strong winds, higher-than-normal tides and coastal flooding.
In Bowers Beach, where some streets are particularly vulnerable to flooding, the approaching storm is bringing familiar concerns for people who have watched the water push into their community over the years.
Conor Wiedmann, who was visiting Bowers Beach for the holiday, said his family is planning to keep things simple and stay off the roads if conditions worsen.
"You just know to steer clear when it's raining, especially with high winds, it's not very good to be out and about anyways. So the safer option, especially on a holiday, is to just stay home, eat good food," Wiedmann said.
For longtime resident Bob McDevitt, the biggest concern is the forecast wind speeds, which he said could reach 50 to 60 mph — potentially even higher.
"It doesn't look too good," McDevitt said. "We're supposed to have company coming down tomorrow from Pennsylvania and they're talking big winds, bigger than normal."
McDevitt has lived in Bowers Beach for 28 years and said he's seen the Delaware Bay push water into town on multiple occasions.
"Three times it actually, the bay came through and hit the street and washed down the street around the corner, and my neighbor had 18 inches in a garage on South Flack," McDevitt said.
He said some areas of town, including Hubbard Avenue, are especially susceptible to flooding when water rises.
The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control is monitoring the storm, which is expected to begin impacting coastal communities late Wednesday evening and continue through Friday afternoon.
Josh Lippert, administrator of DNREC's Shoreline and Waterway Management Section, said residents should pay close attention to high tides and take precautions before conditions deteriorate.
"We do expect high tides to be higher than normal and we do expect there to be additional erosion than what has occurred back in September," Lippert said.
Lippert also urged residents to secure or remove belongings left on or near the beach and avoid driving through flooded streets.
While the Delaware Bay is expected to see impacts, Lippert said wave action is expected to be more significant along the Atlantic coast. He said wave crests along the oceanfront are currently forecast to reach 15 to 17 feet.
DNREC working to rebuild eroded shoreline
The approaching storm also comes as DNREC continues efforts to address shoreline erosion at Kitts Hummock.
Crews have been bringing in sand over the past several weeks as part of a beach replenishment project. Lippert said the project is more than 75% complete.
"A prime example of addressing erosion is right here in Kitts Hummock. We're underway on a beach replenishment project," Lippert said. "As you can see here, we've really built out the beach."
Lippert said the work is focused on restoring areas that experienced some of the most significant erosion over the past year.
DNREC plans to move on to another replenishment project in Pickering after the Kitts Hummock work is finished.
But the current project area is not immune to the approaching storm.
Lippert said crews are working to protect equipment and materials by moving them to higher ground, while preparing for possible flooding along the roadway.
"We are expecting this road to see some inundation during those high tides, if not longer during these storm events," Lippert said.
As the storm approaches, DNREC is reminding Delawareans to monitor conditions, stay away from flooded roadways and take precautions to protect their homes and belongings along the coast.