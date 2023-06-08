SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. -- On Thursday, Rehoboth Beach, North Shores, and Lewes Beach Patrols took measures to ensure lifeguards would be safe under the code red advisory from the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control due to the harmful effects of Canadian wildfires.
In North Shores, patrol Captain Kent Buckson alerted his team of the conditions on Wednesday, June 7. He decided to then be proactive, instead of reactive, in letting the community know that no chairs or umbrellas would be given out on Thursday. He also reduced staffing and sent lifeguards out in thirty minute increments to patrol the beach via vehicle.
"It really, really shows his character and that he cares for the community and cares about us," says patrol Chief August Carlozzi. "He wants to make sure we're safe and the community's safe most importantly. He's been constantly giving us updates."
In Lewes, lifeguards rotated 30-minute shifts in one chair on Savannah Beach. They were provided masks if needed and had an option to take the day off for health concerns. Beach patrol Captain Strohm Edwards says beachgoers can do their part in keeping the beach safe.
"My suggestion to everybody that wants to come to the beach is it's the beginning of the summer," says Edwards. "We're just getting into the summer. We are going to have a lot of beach days ahead. Don't risk it, especially if you have issues. Stay home."
However, in Rehoboth Beach, the shoreline was packed with beachgoers. The Rehoboth Beach Patrol team worked in full service, but under modified operations.
"As per the leadership team, we're monitoring our guards," says Sergeant Peyton Weaver. We're letting them take breaks when they need. If they need to run to their car, go to a restaurant, just to get away from the bad air. We're all just working hard to still protect the public and for the people that are visiting the beach, I know it's not the best week right now, but we're still working to make sure that they have the best week that they can. So we're still out here serving."
All three beach patrols will continue their modified protocol until the smoke clears. The Delaware Department of Health is still advising everyone to avoid strenuous or prolonged outdoor activity.