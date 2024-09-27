SUSSEX COUNTY, DE -- The burden of rising costs of beach replenishment could land on Delaware's beach towns.
On Thursday evening, the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) presented its recommendations for cost sharing for future beach replenishment projects. The cost of beach replenishment projects is currently covered by the federal government and the state. But, according to DNREC, the replenishment cost is increasing to an unsustainable level.
The state is now recommending their share be split with the Bay beach towns (Pickering, Kitts Hummock, Bowers, South Bowers, Slaughter, Broadkill, Lewes, Cape Shores), Atlantic beach towns (Rehoboth & Dewey, Bethany & South Bethany, and Fenwick Island), and Sussex County.
On Friday, WBOC spoke with Fenwick Island Mayor Natalie Magdeburger and Rehoboth Beach Mayor Stan Mills to hear their thoughts on what was presented Thursday night. Based on DNREC's recommendations, Fenwick Island would be responsible for covering more than 60% of the cost of its beach replenishment projects.
"I'm very disappointed to see that kind of approach," says Magdeburger. "This is something that the state should take on. This is a big economic driver down here for the state. They should be protecting. They should be protecting this coast at all costs and not trying to pass on costs to the folks that are maintaining it for the benefit of the entire state."
DNREC is seeking a more than 50% contribution from Rehoboth and Dewey Beaches for their combined nourishment projects. Rehoboth Beach Mayor Stan Mills says the request is not feasible.
"None of us have deep, deep pockets," says Mills. "None of us, as far as I know, have any line items in the budget to be able to pay for this."
Mills points to a 2023 study by the Delaware Sea Grant, which found that the state's coastal towns contribute more than $10 billion to Delaware's economy.
DNREC argues that beach replenishment contributes more than $1 billion to local economies, and protects property and the ecosystem.
Town leaders say it doesn't add up.
"We need to prioritize what is feeding the rest of the state, which is our coastal economies," says Magdeburger.
DNREC plans to present the draft report to a workgroup next month.