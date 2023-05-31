SMYRNA, Del. - Bud Light's recent controversial marketing move has angered some customers, putting local distributors in a tough spot as they navigate the repercussions.
Transgender social media influencer, Dylan Mulvaney, made waves on April 1 when she posted a Bud Light sponsored video, celebrating a personal milestone. "This month, I celebrated my day 365 of womanhood, and Bud Light sent me possibly the best gift ever, a can with my face on it," she shared in the promotional video.
The collaboration did not sit well with some Bud Light drinkers though.
"It's gotten to the point where everything is just shoved down your throat at this point, and my values are being put on the side," expressed Kay, a resident of Harlty.
Many called for a boycott, including singer Kid Rock who posted a video shooting at Bud Light boxes.
N.K.S. Distributors is one of Delaware's major beer suppliers, located in Smyrna. Company Paul Ruggerio, said Bud Light sales have plummeted 17 percent as a result of the controversy.
"A choice not to drink Bud Light over a marketing blunder, which was not in our control, has the biggest negative impact on folks right here in this building and our drivers who go out on the street every day," he said.
Amidst the turmoil, some argue that people should embrace the growing movement towards inclusiveness.
Valerie Checo of Dover said "if you are really going to be bothered by it, you are going to be bothered by a lot more stuff because everywhere, pretty much everywhere, is becoming LGBT-friendly and trying to get LGBT people in their company."
Ruggerio said he wishes Bud Light would steer clear of polarizing topics.
"Beer is meant for cheers and celebrations, graduations and promotions, summertime, barbecues, and Memorial Day weekend. It's meant to be a good time and make people feel good. Getting involved in a political discussion is not what we should be doing," he emphasized.
Ruggerio also warned that if this trend continues, it could have far-reaching consequences such as layoffs and reductions in raw materials being purchased nationwide.
N.K.S. Distributors has a diverse selection of beers in stock, not limited to Bud Light. Ruggerio said they are fortunate to have alternative options to rely on if needed.