DELAWARE– A proposed house bill looks to coordinate suicide prevention resources in the First State.
Rep. Eric Morrison (D-Dist. 27) introduced HB54 Thursday and says Delaware is currently the only state without an Office of Suicide Prevention.
“In Delaware we have made strides to increase access to mental health services and prevent individuals from taking their own lives," Morrison said. "But for far too long, we have overlooked a clear opportunity to do more.”
If passed, the bill would establish an Office of Suicide Prevention as part of the Division of Substance Abuse and Mental Health (DSAMH).
DSAMH would appoint a director and employees based on available funding, according to the bill.
The office would coordinate with the Department of Services for Children, Youth and their Families and the Suicide Prevention Coalition to centralize guidance for community-level and statewide organizations.
The office would also oversee funding for suicide prevention, intervention and postvention efforts across Delaware.
The bill requires the establishment of a State Suicide Prevention Plan and annual progress reports presented to the Governor and General Assembly starting Oct. 15, 2026.
HB54 is currently awaiting hearing in the House Health & Human Development Committee.