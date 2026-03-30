DELAWARE — Delaware lawmakers are advancing legislation aimed at protecting emergency vehicles and supporting first responders by strengthening penalties for vandalism.
The bill, now moving through the General Assembly, comes after a November 2023 incident in which several volunteer fire companies in Sussex County reported being targeted by vandals who threw rocks at their vehicles while responding to a fire in Greenwood. Fire departments in Ellendale and Bridgeville shared photos showing broken windows on their trucks. A 17-year-old was charged in connection with the incident.
State Rep. Bryan Shupe, who represents District 36 and is an additional sponsor on the bill, said the consequences of such incidents go beyond property damage.
"Ellendale fire company actually had two of their vehicles damaged and put out of service. It is much more than just criminal mischief. It delayed people getting their emergency services at the ground level," Shupe said.
Local fire departments, including Laurel’s, are backing the proposal. Laurel Fire Chief Jeff Hill said their vehicles have also been damaged while out on calls. Hill said losing access to a fire truck can significantly impact response capabilities, especially given the limited number of vehicles available.
"If trucks go to the body shop, they could be gone anywhere from three to four to six months waiting on parts and repairs," Hill said.
In addition to operational setbacks, repairs can be costly. Under the proposed legislation, causing at least $5,000 in damage to an emergency vehicle — or rendering it unable to respond to calls — would be classified as a Class F felony.
Hill said tougher penalties could help departments recover costs and deter future incidents.
"Maybe it will make people stop and think before they do stuff, and be more aware of what it costs us to maintain daily operations," Hill said. "Especially for smaller departments, but honestly for all departments. We all have the same operating expenses, and it isn't getting any cheaper to operate."
The bill passed the Delaware Senate late last week and is now awaiting consideration in the state House of Representatives.