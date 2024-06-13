DELAWARE- The sound of your dog barking could soon cost you more than just a dirty look from your neighbor.
House Bill 124, which advanced through committee this week, proposes fines of up to $150 for owners of dogs that make excessive noise.
At Little Creek Bark Park, opinions vary on the proposed legislation. Some dog owners are questioning what exactly constitutes 'excessive.'
"Who is to say what barking too much means?" wonders Daniel MacDonald, a pet parent from Magnolia.
The bill defines excessive barking as continuous for 15 minutes or intermittently for 30 minutes, criteria that MacDonald believes go too far.
"A dog barking, there is no way that is noise pollution just like a kid crying or playing. I don't see a problem to begin with, never mind a solution for a problem," he said.
On the other hand, pet owner Rick Moore sees the necessity of addressing persistent barking. "In cases when it is constant, and some dogs are like that, and it needs to be addressed, then it should be," Moore said.
The legislation proposes escalating fines starting with a warning for the first offense, followed by fines of $50, $100, and finally $150. Moore considers a $50 fine reasonable, believing it will encourage dog owners to better control their pets.
However, MacDonald views the fines as an overreach. "Just another way to get another 50 dollars from people who don't have the money," he said.
The bill includes exemptions for situations where barking serves a protective purpose, such as deterring trespassers or intruders. It also exempts shelters, pet stores, groomers, veterinary offices, and clinics.
Enforcement would be managed by Delaware's Office of Animal Welfare and the Department of Agriculture, with police assistance "as required." The bill is now headed to the House floor for further consideration.