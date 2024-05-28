DOVER, Del.- Private schools hiring private security could become reality in Delaware.
Currently all schools in the First State fall under the Delaware's Safe School Zone law, which makes it a felony to carry a firearm within in or around any school property.
However, Senate Bill 224, introduced last week by Sen. Brian Pettyjohn (R-Georgetown), proposes to change parts of this law for private schools.
The bill would allow private schools to hire armed security guards who have concealed carry permits. Some parents we spoke with are in full support of this measure.
"It is a sad thing that we need to have such a thing in schools nowadays, but I agree private security is the answer," said Joe Lippincott. Another added, "It might be a good idea, especially with what happens in schools lately."
Others worry it would only increase violence and make schools more dangerous. "Are we going to use violence against violence? It doesn't make any sense to me. The issue is guns—there needs to be more gun control," Ernestine Brown said.
Many agreed that if the bill passes, strict measures should be in place for those carrying guns, including background checks and clear identification for armed guards.
The bill is sponsored largely by Republicans and is currently awaiting a final vote in committee.