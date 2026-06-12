DOVER, Del. - Delaware lawmakers are considering legislation that would require veterinarians to report suspected cases of animal cruelty and complete specialized training on recognizing signs of abuse.
House Substitute 1 for House Bill 415, introduced on June 11, would require veterinarians who suspect an animal has been subjected to cruelty to report their concerns to the Delaware Office of Animal Welfare or another appropriate authority for investigation.
Under the proposal, veterinarians who make reports in good faith would be protected from civil and criminal liability. They would also be shielded from professional disciplinary action by the Delaware Board of Veterinary Medicine for filing a report.
The legislation would require all veterinarians practicing in Delaware to complete one hour of training on mandatory reporting requirements before renewing their licenses. New veterinarians seeking an initial state license would also have to complete the training before receiving a license. Additional training would be required every six years.
According to the bill, the training must include information on recognizing signs and symptoms of suspected animal cruelty.
The measure also includes confidentiality protections. Reports submitted by veterinarians and the identities of those making reports would generally remain confidential unless disclosure is ordered by a court, required by law, or authorized by the veterinarian. The Office of Animal Welfare and other investigating agencies would also be required to adopt procedures to protect the identities of reporting veterinarians.
The Delaware Board of Veterinary Medicine would have the authority to discipline veterinarians who fail to comply with the reporting requirements.
If approved, the law would apply to all veterinary licenses issued or renewed after Dec. 31, 2026.
The bill is primarily sponsored by State Rep. Krista Griffith with support from several other Democratic representatives and senators. It is currently assigned to the Policy Analysis & Government Accountability Committee in the Delaware House of Representatives.