DELAWARE– The Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) announced a statewide residential burn ban effective May 1 through Sept. 30.
The ban prohibits residential open burning for the entirety of the Ozone Season.
DNREC says penalties range from $100 to $500 plus possible criminal charges.
Ceremonial fires conducted by recognized groups and recreational burn activities are permitted throughout the year at any time of day, except when prohibited by the State Fire Marshal or National Weather Service.
Recreational burn activities include cooking fires (limited to 10 cubic feet), campfires (limited to 27 cubic feet), patio fire pits and chiminea.
To report illegal burning, call DNREC’s Environmental Complaint Hotline at 1-800-662-8802.
For more information, visit dnrec.delaware.gov.