Rathbun says she worked on B26 Bombers installing the wing fuel tanks as well as drilling and riveting the wings together at the Glen L. Martin Airplane Company during World War II. (Photo: WBOC) 

DOVER, Del.- A commemorative event at Legislative Hall recognizes Helen Rathbun for her contributions to her community and country.

Entering the workforce at the tender age of 18 during World War II, Rathbun celebrated her 100th birthday this January. However, Thursday's festivities in the House Chamber added an extra dose of love to her milestone.

Representatives unanimously passed a resolution declaring March 21 as "Rosie the Riveter" Day in Delaware, paying homage to Rathbun's and and the estimated 20 million other ‘Rosies’ indomitable spirit during wartime.

While Rathbun initially hesitated to attend, citing concerns about her health, her dedication to her community spurred her to participate.

"I am honored to be here. I didn't want to do it because I didn't feel that well, but I couldn't let my people down," Rathbun remarked.

Rathbun's commitment to service runs deep. As Delaware's own 'Rosie' she fearlessly contributed to the war effort by working at Glenn L. Martin's airplane factory, where B26 bombers were manufactured for service personnel.

"We won the war with our planes!" Rathbun proudly exclaimed.

Despite her remarkable achievements, Rathbun's words of wisdom are refreshingly simple: "Work hard, be happy for people and treat people and animals really well."

As Women's History Month unfolds, Rathbun's story serves as a powerful reminder of resilience and determination. Her contributions extended beyond wartime, with Rathbun dedicating 21 years to driving a school bus in Anne Arundel County, MD., followed by another 22 years driving an Ocean City Maryland Transportation bus after relocating to Delaware. Remarkably, she retired from bus driving at the age of 79.

