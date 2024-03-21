DOVER, Del.- A commemorative event at Legislative Hall recognizes Helen Rathbun for her contributions to her community and country.
Delaware Centenarian Honored as "Rosie the Riveter" in Dover
- Kristina DeRobertis
-
- Updated
Kristina DeRobertis
Video Journalist
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today