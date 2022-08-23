SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- A building on Industrial Park Blvd. in Seaford will soon be home to Royale Pigments & Chemicals.
The company is currently based out of Bear, Del. and chose Seaford as a second location with the help of the Delaware Prosperity Partnership.
The building was once used as a Polymer Plant for BASF, making it the perfect location for another chemical company.
Royale Pigments & Chemicals is one division of the larger Royale Group and distributes product for the third largest iron oxide factory in the world.
The company plans to invest over two million dollars to expand it's operations. The expansion will bring nearly 30 jobs to the local workforce.
Seaford Town Manager, Charles Anderson, hopes the job opportunities will be seized by people who live in the community.
The new jobs will include chemical operations, maintenance, and warehouse management positions.
Some residents may worry about the environmental hazards of a chemical plant, but Anderson says all precautions will be taken to ensure the community is safe.
The company hopes to complete the project and hire workers within the next three years.