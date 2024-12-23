SUSSEX CO, DE - In one of his final acts before stepping out of public office, Senator Tom Carper (D-DE) is helping to secure millions of dollars in federal funding for Delaware's coastal communities. The Thomas R. Carper Water Resources Development Act of 2024 recently passed both the House and the Senate.
"This legislation continues the tradition of timely passage of the Water Resources Development Act to ensure the Army Corps of Engineers can address the diverse water needs of our nation and can work to make our communities more resilient in the face of extreme weather," Senator Carper said in a statement. "It also reauthorizes the Economic Development Administration for the first time in 20 years, updates the federal regional commissions, and increases transparency and accountability at the Department of Transportation and the General Services Administration."
One aspect of the bill will redistribute funding for the Delaware's beach replenishment projects, according to state officials.
Dewey Beach Commissioner Paul Bauer told WBOC Monday that the cost share ratio for nourishment projects affecting their shores have traditionally been 35% state to 65% federal funding.
"This past year DNREC had come to the municipalities and said 'Hey, you know, be prepared because you might have to be paying this yourself," Bauer said. "Since it's a public beach open to the whole state, that was a difficult pill to swallow."
Under the new legislation, the cost-share ratio would shift to 20% state and 80% federal funding. Bauer said this new split will hopefully save coastal communities, like Dewey Beach, money in the future.
"Something had to give," Bauer said. "I'm glad the money is coming out of Federal pockets as opposed to our pockets directly, or our tourists and our resident's pockets."
Rehoboth Beach Mayor Stan Mills said the legislation passing through Congress is a big step for coastal communities.
"With the lowered cost-share for the state, I'm hopeful that DNREC will abandon its proposal to cost-share with the local coastal towns," Mills said.
The mayor also told WBOC that the investment in protecting coastal communities will benefit Delaware's overall economy.
"While beach nourishment projects cost millions, in about 2012 the contribution of the coastal economy was about 12 billion dollars," Mills said. "Now it's almost tripled."
The legislation is now headed to the White House to be signed into law.