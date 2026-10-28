DOVER, Del. - Veterans and first responders gathered in Dover Wednesday for the second annual "Healing the Helpers" conference, an event focused on supporting the behavioral health and overall well-being of those who serve their communities and country.
Hosted by the Delaware Behavioral Health Consortium at Bally’s Dover Casino Resort, the conference brought together veterans, first responders and behavioral health professionals for a day of connection, education and support.
Katie Marin, director of the Behavioral Health Consortium, said the event was designed to give attendees an opportunity to focus on their own well-being after spending so much time helping others.
"The people with those jobs who are always raising their hand and really always the first people putting themselves out there for others," Marin said. "We want to give them a chance to reflect, take a day for themselves, and hopefully give them some really useful tools to take with them."
The conference included keynote speakers, question-and-answer sessions and breakout discussions on topics such as resilience and trauma-informed care. Attendees also had opportunities to explore wellness practices, including laughter yoga, and learn about the connections between physical health, exercise, nutrition and mental health.
Veterans also discussed retirement and ways to continue serving their communities during the next phases of their careers.
Marin said the conference provided a safe space for people in similar roles to share experiences, hear from experts and take away practical tools to support their long-term well-being.
She added that supporting those who serve requires looking beyond traditional health benefits and recognizing the unique demands of their jobs.
The Delaware Behavioral Health Consortium works to advance behavioral health initiatives throughout the state. More information about its work, including efforts focused on veterans and first responders, is available through the lieutenant governor's website.