House Bill 127 could soon authorize New Castle, Kent, and Sussex County governments to impose a fire tax aimed at bolstering fire companies facing financial challenges.
The bill has passed both the House and Senate this session and now awaits Governor John Carney’s approval.
Norman "Jay" Jones, executive manager of the Delaware Volunteer Firefighters Association, highlights the growing financial needs of fire departments.
“We need reliable funding sources to maintain our operations,” Jones emphasized. “From covering recruitment and retention costs to supporting career staff and coping with rising equipment and vehicle expenses, our costs are steadily increasing.”
Under the proposed legislation, any county implementing a fire tax would be required to allocate the funds into a dedicated account separate from the county’s general fund. The tax would exclude state-owned and tax-exempt properties.
Many property owners voiced their support for the initiative.
"I know they are there when I need them so a small tax increase I would be in favor of," said James Laws of Milford.
Jones clarified that Governor Carney’s approval of the bill does not automatically mean an immediate tax increase.
“This legislation represents a first step,” Jones explained. “It is another tool in the tool box if needed.
According to a Sussex County spokesperson, the County Council has not yet decided how or if such a fee would be established. The county is currently awaiting results from a statewide study assessing fire company finances.
Kent County did not provide an immediate response to inquiries.
Jones anticipates the study’s results by the end of the year, which will inform further decisions on the matter.