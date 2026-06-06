DELAWARE - The Delaware Department of Agriculture is updating the state's import requirements for all warm-blooded animals coming from Texas, after a case of New World Screwworm was detected in a calf near the San Antonio area.
The DDA says this is the first U.S. detection of the "destructive livestock pest" in decades.
All warm-blooded animals, including dogs, cats, and birds coming from Texas now must have an Official Certificate of Veterinary Inspection (OCVI) issued within 72 hours of movement, according to the DDA.
They say the OCVI must document that all animals listed have been inspected and found free of contagious and infectious disease and pests, including screwworm. They add that alternative movement documents will not be allowed as a substitute. The DDA says any animals with a screwworm infestation will not be allowed into Delaware.
Agriculture officials say the New World Screwworm larvae feed on living tissue of warm-blooded animals, and can affect cattle, horses, sheep, goats, swine, pets, wildlife, and in rare cases, humans.
The DDA says the following are the signs of screwworm to watch for:
- Wounds that do not heal or worsen unexpectedly
- Foul-smelling wounds or drainage
- Maggots in wounds, ears, eyes, nose, mouth, or other body openings
- Animals showing signs of discomfort, irritation, or unusual behavior
They say early detection is critical and if a suspicious wound is seen, to call a veterinarian immediately and report concerns to the DDA's Animal Health Program.