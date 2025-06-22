DELAWARE - The Delaware Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is urging Delawareans about recent scams.
The Delaware Division of Motor Vehicles is warning residents about a new phishing scam involving fraudulent text messages that claim recipients have outstanding traffic violations and must pay immediately to avoid losing their driving privileges.
The state says the scam urges individuals to click on a link to settle an alleged violation by a specific date. Authorities say these messages are not only false but also a ploy to steal personal and financial information.
According to officials, the Delaware DMV and E-ZPass Delaware do not contact customers through email or text message demanding payment for unpaid violations or account issues.
Residents who receive suspicious messages are urged to report them to the Federal Trade Commission or the Internet Crime Complaint Center at ic3.gov. Reports should include the phone number the text originated from and any links contained within the message.