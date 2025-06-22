Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM MONDAY TO 10 AM EDT TUESDAY... ...EXTREME HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING... * WHAT...For the Heat Advisory, heat index values of 105 to 109 expected. For the Extreme Heat Watch, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 110 possible. * WHERE...Dorchester, Inland Worcester, Somerset, and Wicomico Counties. * WHEN...For the Heat Advisory, from 10 AM Monday to 10 AM EDT Tuesday. For the Extreme Heat Watch, from Tuesday morning through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...Heat related illnesses increase significantly during extreme heat and high humidity events. Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. &&