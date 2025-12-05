DOVER, Del. - The Delaware Attorney General’s Office has ruled that the City of Dover violated the state’s Freedom of Information Act when it denied a request for emails and text messages involving the mayor and police chief.
On Sept. 26, 2025, a Spotlight Delaware reporter requested “all emails, text messages and/or written communications” sent from or received by Dover Police Chief Thomas Johnson and Mayor Robin Christiansen beginning May 1, 2025, that included key words such as “FOP,” “Fraternal Order of Police,” “no confidence,” “resign,” “Mullaney,” “Penn State,” “PSU,” “NOCAP,” “town hall,” “Lewis,” “Brian,” “Sudler,” “Roy,” “Fenwick Island,” and “city vehicle.”
The city denied the request, citing FOIA’s exemption for “pending or potential litigation.”
Reynolds filed a petition with the Attorney General’s Office, arguing the city had not met the legal standard needed to use the exemption and that there were no objective signs of litigation.
In its response, Dover officials pointed to press releases from the Fraternal Order of Police, one of which announced a vote of no confidence in the police chief. A later release said the FOP had received documents from an anonymous source, filed a complaint with the DOJ’s Division of Civil Rights and Public Trust, and lodged an additional complaint with the department’s Internal Affairs Commander. The city also said it had filed its own complaint with the DOJ about the anonymous source.
Dover officials argued these actions showed that litigation was being “actively pursued” and that the requested records were connected to those matters.
The Attorney General’s Office rejected that argument. Under Delaware law, to invoke the potential-litigation exemption, litigation must be shown as likely or reasonably expected and that there is a clear connection between the requested records and the subject of the litigation. The opinion, issued Dec. 4, notes that the city did not provide sworn affidavits or other evidence showing a realistic threat of litigation, relying instead on unsworn statements and press releases. It also found the city failed to demonstrate a clear link between the requested communications and any potential legal action.
The city also argued that some records might be exempt because internal-affairs materials are confidential under the Law Enforcement Officers’ Bill of Rights. The Attorney General’s Office found that this claim, too, lacked the sworn evidence or detailed explanation required to justify withholding records.
Deputy Attorney General Dorey L. Cole concluded that Dover violated FOIA by failing to demonstrate it properly denied access to the records. The opinion recommends that the city review the records again, determine what can be released, and alter its response to the FOIA request accordingly.