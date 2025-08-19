DOVER, Del. - The Fraternal Order of Police Dover Lodge #15 has conducted a vote of no confidence regarding Dover Police Chief Thomas A. Johnson Jr., reportedly revealing a significant lack of confidence in the Chief and multiple officer grievances.
Johnson was sworn in as Dover's 15th police chief in 2020 following a 24-year career with the Upper Darby Police Department in Pennsylvania.
According to the fraternal order, all eligible members voted on the no confidence issue on July 24, 2025, with 93% voting no confidence in Chief Johnson.
In a letter to City of Dover leadership shared on August 18, the fraternal order also publicly shared their complaints against Johnson that had officially been submitted in 2022. Johnson, the order alleges, regularly used his department-issued city vehicle during off hours and for personal reasons.
The Fraternal Order Lodge #15 Executive Board says Johnson used his official vehicle to travel to Penn State University where he was employed as an adjunct professor, and on one occasion used the vehicle to travel to his daughter’s university in Virginia. In another example, Dover officers say Johnson took the car on a vacation trip to Fenwick Island, where the vehicle remained for the duration of the trip.
Officers also allege they were unable to contact the chief because he was unavailable while teaching Penn State college classes via Zoom.
The alleged misuse of the city-owned vehicle and Johnson’s secondary employment teaching impacted overall morale at the Dover Police Department, according to the fraternal order.
“As a result, officers’ confidence in Chief Johnson began to erode due to what they viewed as a blatant disregard for the policies and procedures that every other City of Dover employee, including police officers, is required to follow on a daily basis,” the fraternal order said in their letter.
Police with the fraternal order say Chief Johnson, as recently as last week, used his city-owned car to travel to Pennsylvania and was available only two days.
“While the department’s morale is at an all-time low, Chief Johnson Jr. would rather be teaching in another state than being present,” the FOP writes. “The Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #15 continues to respectfully call for the resignation of Chief Thomas A. Johnson Jr., as we do not have confidence in his ability to effectively lead this department. We emphasize that the department deserves a Chief of Police who rises from within our ranks - someone who understands this city, its officers, and the best interests of both."
WBOC reached out to the Dover Police Department for a statement from Chief Johnson on these allegations. Dover PD acknowledged Johnson was aware of the vote of no confidence, but said questions should be directed to Dover Mayor Robin Christiansen.
On Monday afternoon, Mayor Christiansen shared a statement addressing the unrest at the Dover Police Department, assuring neighbors that the contention would not affect public safety.
“I guarantee that. These internal matters will be addressed and resolved appropriately between myself, Chief of Police, and the dedicated men and women of the Dover Police Department,” Christiansen said. “I have full confidence in their professionalism and continued service to our community during this time.”
The mayor said accountability within the Dover Police Department was being taken seriously, though did not confirm whether or not city officials were investigating the allegations against Chief Johnson.
“As Mayor, I stand in alignment with the Dover Police Department as a whole, including the leadership - supporting both their mission and their concerns,” Christiansen said. “I believe a lot can be accomplished by sitting around a table, together – having open dialogue and expressing expectations.”