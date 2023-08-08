DELAWARE- In an effort to enhance transparency and accountability between law enforcement agencies and local communities, Gov. John Carney has approved two new laws.
While police chiefs express their support for these measures, the American Civil Liberties Union of Delaware (ACLU) argues that the laws may not go far enough to ensure robust oversight.
On Monday, Gov. Carney signed House Bills 205 and 206 into law.
Delaware State Police (DSP) are in favor of the legislative changes.
"We are not afraid to be held to a higher standard," said DSP Senior Cpl. Leonard DeMalto.
Police departments are now mandated to make misconduct findings publicly available online, providing the public with increased insight into the actions taken to address instances of misconduct.
Furthermore, the legislation mandates that all law enforcement departments throughout the state achieve accreditation by 2028. Something Cheswold Police Chief Chris Workman believes will be particularly beneficial for smaller police departments.
Workman emphasized, "Smaller departments like ours may face financial constraints in maintaining these standards. State accreditation serves as a clear signal to the public that we are committed to upholding the same rigorous standards as our larger counterparts."
Despite these efforts, the ACLU of Delaware remains cautious about the potential impact of these new laws. In a statement provided to WBOC, the ACLU expressed concerns that the legislation may still grant law enforcement agencies excessive authority to maintain confidentiality.
"Rather than allowing members of the public to directly obtain information about police disciplinary incidents, it instead funnels investigative narratives written by police departments--not the underlying documents-- to the criminal justice council that will post that information for the public to view. This legislation, overwhelmingly supported by law-enforcement stakeholders, continues to vest too much power in law enforcement to maintain secrecy and does not restore the right of the people to know, in totality, how police departments are holding officers accountable," according to Javonne Rich, Policy and Advocacy Director at the ACLU of Delaware.
Although Dover Police Chief Thomas Johnson, said due process cannot be forgotten.
"This is a great collaboration on a common sense step forward in getting the profession where it needs to be in the 21st century but while still respecting the positions, the rights and the things that are important to all people from every perspective on all of these issues. I think we found a good spot," he said. "I think it's very balanced."
As part of these legislative changes, the Council on Police Training will be renamed the Police Officers Standards and Training Commission (POST). These laws represent the culmination of the Delaware Legislative Black Caucus's comprehensive "Justice for All Agenda," aimed at addressing critical issues regarding law enforcement transparency and community relations.