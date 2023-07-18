Baby Formula

MGN Online

DELAWARE - Lieutenant Governor Bethany Hall-Long has announced the expansion of the state’s free infant formula initiative for Delaware families. 

According to the Lieutenant Governor’s office, families with children under one year of age can now receive multiple containers of Care A2+ infant formula. Hall-Long says the formula is similar to popular brand Similac. The formula is reportedly available for pick up across the state at distribution sites in coordination with the Food Bank of Delaware. 

“Families are grappling with a lot of stressors these days, and for many the rising cost of living is make or break. Our initiative to provide free infant formula is just one way to take the pressure off of family budgets and relieves the worry about what comes next,” said the Lieutenant. Governor. “I want to remind families that they can visit one of the public distribution sites across the state to pick up free 28.2 oz Care A2+ infant formula cans. We are so grateful for the community partners, state leaders, and businesses who have stepped up to make this resource available for families – it shows how a small state can make a big impact.”  

Delaware launched the initiative in February of 2023 and purchased 44,000 canisters of the infant formula from Genesco Pharma. 

28.2 oz canisters of Care A2+ formula will reportedly be available to families while supplies last. Each canister can provide about 22 eigh-fluid ounce bottles, Hall-Long’s office says, which is more than 20 baby bottles. A canister is expected to last a few weeks depending on the age of the child. Health experts say. 

The available batches of the formula expire in October 2024 and December 2024. More information on the formula can be found here, with more information on the program at the Lieutenant Governor’s website. 

Distribution sites are located in Delaware’s high-need areas, selected using date from the Division of Public Health’s Healthy Women, Healthy Babies program. The sites can be found at the following locations: 

 

Kent County Locations 

Food Bank of Delaware- Milford 

140 Mullet Run (the building is behind 120 Mullet Run) Unit E Milford, DE 19963 

Monday – Thursday: 9am – 4pm 

Third Tuesday: 9am – 6pm 

Friday: 9am – 12pm 

First Saturday of the Month: 9am – 1pm 

Milford Boys & Girls Club 

101 Delaware Veterans Boulevard, Milford, DE 19963 

Monday – Friday 7-am-6pm 

Smyrna Clayton Boys & Girls Club 

240 E. Commerce Street, Smyrna, DE 19977 

Monday – Friday 7am-6pm 

 

Sussex County Locations 

Boys & Girls Club– The Growing Tree Preschool 

32615 Oak Orchard Road, Unit 3, Millsboro, DE, 19966 

Monday – Friday 7am-6pm 

Dagsboro Boys & Girls Club 

28154 Lighthouse Crossing, Unit 2, Dagsboro, DE 19939 

Monday – Friday 7am-6pm 

First State Community Action 

308 N. Railroad Ave, Georgetown, DE 19947 

Monday-Friday: 8am-5pm 

Western Sussex Boys & Girls Club 

310 Virginia Avenue, Seaford, DE 19973 

Monday – Friday 7am-6pm 

 

New Castle County Locations 

Boys & Girls Club – Darley Road 

500 Darley Road, Wilmington, DE 19805 

Monday – Friday 7am-6pm 

Canaan Baptist Church 

3011 New Castle Ave, New Castle, DE 19720 

Monday-Friday: 5pm-8pm 

Saturday: 9am-1pm 

Clarence Fraim Boys & Girls Club 

669 S. Union Street, Wilmington, DE 19805 

Monday – Friday 7am-6pm 

Delaware Regional Dream Center 

310 Ruthar Drive, Suite 11, Newark, DE 19711 

Friday: 10am-3pm 

Food Bank of Delaware 

222 Lake Drive Newark, DE 19702 (Please enter through back entrance near the loading docks. Park in the spots near the loading dock and someone will come out to your vehicle) 

Monday-Wednesday: 9am-4pm 

Thursday: 9am-6pm 

Friday: 9am-12pm 

Second Saturday of the Month: 9am – 1pm 

Greater Newark Boys & Girls Club 

109 Glasgow Drive, Newark, DE 19702 

Monday – Friday 7am-6pm 

Henrietta Johnson Medical Center 

601 New Castle Ave, Wilmington, DE, 19801 

Monday-Friday: 8am-4:30pm 

Nemours- Jessup Street 

1602 N. Jessup St. Wilmington, DE 19802 

Monday: 1pm-4pm 

Tuesday: 9am-11:30am 

Wednesday:1pm-4pm 

Thursday: 9am-11:30am 

Friday: 9am-11:30am 

New Castle Boys & Girls Club 

19 Lambson Lane, New Castle, DE 19720 

Monday – Friday 7am-6pm 

Rose Hill Community Center 

19 Lambson Lane, New Castle, DE 19720 

Monday & Tuesday: 5pm-8pm 

Saturday: 9am-1pm 

St. Stephen’s Food Pantry 

1301 N Broom Street, Wilmington, DE 19806 

Monday-Tuesday: 9am-12pm 

Wednesday: 5pm-7pm 

Thursday-Friday: 9am-12pm 

Westside Family Healthcare- 4th Street 

1802 4th Street, Wilmington, DE 19805 

Monday: 8am-9pm 

Tuesday: 8am-5pm 

Wednesday: 8am-5pm 

Thursday: 8am-12pm, 5pm-9pm 

Friday: 8am-5pm 

Westside Family Healthcare- Bear 

404 Fox Hunt Drive, Bear, DE 19701 

Monday: 8am-9pm 

Tuesday: 8am-5pm 

Wednesday: 8am-5pm 

Thursday: 8am-12pm, 5pm-9pm 

Friday: 8am-5pm 

 