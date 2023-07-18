DELAWARE - Lieutenant Governor Bethany Hall-Long has announced the expansion of the state’s free infant formula initiative for Delaware families.
According to the Lieutenant Governor’s office, families with children under one year of age can now receive multiple containers of Care A2+ infant formula. Hall-Long says the formula is similar to popular brand Similac. The formula is reportedly available for pick up across the state at distribution sites in coordination with the Food Bank of Delaware.
“Families are grappling with a lot of stressors these days, and for many the rising cost of living is make or break. Our initiative to provide free infant formula is just one way to take the pressure off of family budgets and relieves the worry about what comes next,” said the Lieutenant. Governor. “I want to remind families that they can visit one of the public distribution sites across the state to pick up free 28.2 oz Care A2+ infant formula cans. We are so grateful for the community partners, state leaders, and businesses who have stepped up to make this resource available for families – it shows how a small state can make a big impact.”
Delaware launched the initiative in February of 2023 and purchased 44,000 canisters of the infant formula from Genesco Pharma.
28.2 oz canisters of Care A2+ formula will reportedly be available to families while supplies last. Each canister can provide about 22 eigh-fluid ounce bottles, Hall-Long’s office says, which is more than 20 baby bottles. A canister is expected to last a few weeks depending on the age of the child. Health experts say.
The available batches of the formula expire in October 2024 and December 2024. More information on the formula can be found here, with more information on the program at the Lieutenant Governor’s website.
Distribution sites are located in Delaware’s high-need areas, selected using date from the Division of Public Health’s Healthy Women, Healthy Babies program. The sites can be found at the following locations:
Kent County Locations
Food Bank of Delaware- Milford
140 Mullet Run (the building is behind 120 Mullet Run) Unit E Milford, DE 19963
Monday – Thursday: 9am – 4pm
Third Tuesday: 9am – 6pm
Friday: 9am – 12pm
First Saturday of the Month: 9am – 1pm
Milford Boys & Girls Club
101 Delaware Veterans Boulevard, Milford, DE 19963
Monday – Friday 7-am-6pm
Smyrna Clayton Boys & Girls Club
240 E. Commerce Street, Smyrna, DE 19977
Monday – Friday 7am-6pm
Sussex County Locations
Boys & Girls Club– The Growing Tree Preschool
32615 Oak Orchard Road, Unit 3, Millsboro, DE, 19966
Monday – Friday 7am-6pm
Dagsboro Boys & Girls Club
28154 Lighthouse Crossing, Unit 2, Dagsboro, DE 19939
Monday – Friday 7am-6pm
First State Community Action
308 N. Railroad Ave, Georgetown, DE 19947
Monday-Friday: 8am-5pm
Western Sussex Boys & Girls Club
310 Virginia Avenue, Seaford, DE 19973
Monday – Friday 7am-6pm
New Castle County Locations
Boys & Girls Club – Darley Road
500 Darley Road, Wilmington, DE 19805
Monday – Friday 7am-6pm
Canaan Baptist Church
3011 New Castle Ave, New Castle, DE 19720
Monday-Friday: 5pm-8pm
Saturday: 9am-1pm
Clarence Fraim Boys & Girls Club
669 S. Union Street, Wilmington, DE 19805
Monday – Friday 7am-6pm
Delaware Regional Dream Center
310 Ruthar Drive, Suite 11, Newark, DE 19711
Friday: 10am-3pm
Food Bank of Delaware
222 Lake Drive Newark, DE 19702 (Please enter through back entrance near the loading docks. Park in the spots near the loading dock and someone will come out to your vehicle)
Monday-Wednesday: 9am-4pm
Thursday: 9am-6pm
Friday: 9am-12pm
Second Saturday of the Month: 9am – 1pm
Greater Newark Boys & Girls Club
109 Glasgow Drive, Newark, DE 19702
Monday – Friday 7am-6pm
Henrietta Johnson Medical Center
601 New Castle Ave, Wilmington, DE, 19801
Monday-Friday: 8am-4:30pm
Nemours- Jessup Street
1602 N. Jessup St. Wilmington, DE 19802
Monday: 1pm-4pm
Tuesday: 9am-11:30am
Wednesday:1pm-4pm
Thursday: 9am-11:30am
Friday: 9am-11:30am
New Castle Boys & Girls Club
19 Lambson Lane, New Castle, DE 19720
Monday – Friday 7am-6pm
Rose Hill Community Center
19 Lambson Lane, New Castle, DE 19720
Monday & Tuesday: 5pm-8pm
Saturday: 9am-1pm
St. Stephen’s Food Pantry
1301 N Broom Street, Wilmington, DE 19806
Monday-Tuesday: 9am-12pm
Wednesday: 5pm-7pm
Thursday-Friday: 9am-12pm
Westside Family Healthcare- 4th Street
1802 4th Street, Wilmington, DE 19805
Monday: 8am-9pm
Tuesday: 8am-5pm
Wednesday: 8am-5pm
Thursday: 8am-12pm, 5pm-9pm
Friday: 8am-5pm
Westside Family Healthcare- Bear
404 Fox Hunt Drive, Bear, DE 19701
Monday: 8am-9pm
Tuesday: 8am-5pm
Wednesday: 8am-5pm
Thursday: 8am-12pm, 5pm-9pm
Friday: 8am-5pm