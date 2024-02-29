DELAWARE– Lt. Gov. Bethany Hall-Long announced the State of Delaware will partner with Donate Delaware to distribute 44,000 canisters of infant formula for free throughout the state.
Delaware families with infants 12 months of age or younger can get up to three canisters at a time – each enough to last up to three weeks.
The FDA-approved Care A2+ infant formula is available at the Food Bank of Delaware, Boys & Girls Clubs of Delaware and local community organizations partnering with the State.
For a full list of pickup locations and hours, or for more information, visit ltgov.delaware.gov/formula.