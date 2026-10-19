DELAWARE – Delaware will temporarily allow qualifying agricultural and forestry haulers to use tax-exempt dyed diesel fuel on public roads without facing fuel inspection penalties or related fees, state officials announced.
Secretary of Transportation Shanté Hastings and Secretary of Agriculture Don Clifton announced the action in response to a global diesel fuel supply emergency and rising prices.
Delaware enforcement agents will honor Maryland’s temporary waiver, allowing qualifying haulers traveling between the two states to use dyed diesel fuel without penalties or fees. Delaware intends to maintain the relief for as long as Maryland’s waiver remains in effect. If Maryland changes or rescinds the waiver, Delaware will reevaluate its policy.
Dyed diesel fuel is exempt from highway excise taxes and generally cannot be used in vehicles operating on public roads.
State officials say the temporary measure is intended to give agricultural and forestry operations more flexibility during the fuel supply disruption while helping essential goods and services continue moving throughout the region.