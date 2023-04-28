DOVER, Del. - The Delaware House of Representatives passed a bill yesterday that would impose new residency requirements for the State’s Supreme Court Justice appointments.
Under House Bill 135, of the five Justices appointed to the Court, at least one must be a resident of Kent County, one a resident of Sussex, and at least two must be residents of New Castle. The new mandatory breakdown would directly impact the choices of the Governor who nominates judges before they are confirmed by the Senate to serve 12-year terms.
The law currently requires that three of the judges represent one of the majority political parties while the other two represent the other majority party.
The bill’s sponsors, Representatives Sean Lynn, WIlliam Bush, William Carson, and Senator Trey Paradee, say the bill would ensure a geographic and representational balance on the Delaware’s highest court.
“HB 135 provides a pathway for continued fairness within our highest court,” said Representative Lynn, a Democrat from Dover. “It ensures we won’t face a future with a SupremeCourt comprised of five justices who are all residents of a singular county.”
Now that it has passed the House, the bill will move onto the Senate for that chamber’s consideration.