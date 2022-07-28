ELLENDALE, Del. - Google on Thursday announced that Anamirel Campos from Mispillion Elementary in Ellendale, Del., is one of its top five winners of the 14th annual Doodle for Google contest.
In January, Google asked K-12 students from across the U.S. to submit their ideas for Doodle for Google. This year, students were asked to answer the prompt “I care for myself by…” through their art.
Anamirel, who was the contest's grades 4-5 national winner, titled her work of art, "Family Will Always Care for You." In her submission, she wrote, "I care for myself by spending time with my family. They taught me many things, but I can't write them all, so I drew them all on a blanket. I love my family!"
The national contest winner will be announced in the coming weeks, and the winning submission will be featured on Google's homepage for a day, one of the many Google Doodles that the tech company regularly uses to liven up the bare-bones Google logo that usually occupies its search engine page.
Along with the exposure, the winner will receive a $30,000 college scholarship and a $50,000 technology award for his or her school.