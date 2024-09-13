LEWES, DE - The Delaware State Fire Commission has released a statement on the Lewes firefighter heard using a racial slur over the fire department’s radio.
The Commission says the Lewes Fire Department has sent the findings of their internal investigation to them and have rendered punishment in keeping with the Department’s by-laws.
Fire Commissioners say they are appalled by the behavior, but are satisfied with the Lewes Fire Department’s investigation and response.
The lack of further state action or oversight, the Commission says, leaves accountability for the firefighter’s actions with the Fire Department. Delaware firefighters do not hold state certification according to the Fire Commission, and as such the Commission cannot enforce certain accountability measures.
“This restriction affects the Commission’s ability to enforce certain standards or hold firefighters accountable beyond what the fire company itself can impose,” the Fire Commission said in a statement.
While the Commission says the Lewes Fire Department’s investigation and punishment appear to be adequate, they also note a need to revisit Delaware’s ability to manage and oversee firefighter misconduct at the state level.